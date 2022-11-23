Editor:
When Mayor Natalie Magdeburger reactivated the Ad Hoc Parking Committee, she asked three commercial property owners to join — Scott Mumford (Warren’s Station), Kinsley Parker Hazel (former PNC property) and Virginia Childers (Sea Shell City). The purpose of this committee was to discuss a very controversial newly proposed parking ordinance. After gathering the views of the primary commercial property owners in Fenwick, they, in good faith, agreed to serve on the committee.
I attended all of these meetings, personally or via Zoom. Many ideas, thoughts and concerns were discussed. Although this committee is still active and no final report has been publicly released, the mayor, who appointed herself as the chairman of this committee, sent the attached 10 points to all Fenwick residents.
“The business members of the Ad Hoc Parking committee do not support any change to the parking ratio. Rather, the business members of the committee, after meeting with the business community, have proposed that the town consider:
Allowing the commercial zone to increase the height of commercial buildings;
Require residents to have smaller driveways to increase parking spots in the residential zone that would be available for commercial patrons:
Allow parking in the residential zone on both sides of the street to create additional parking spots for commercial patrons;
Allow commercial parking at Town Hall;
Allow parking in the setback areas;
Eliminate the requirement to have on-site delivery areas;
Eliminate any “change in use” parking requirements;
Alter the definition of what would constitute a substantial renovation;
Eliminate additional parking requirements if a hotel had accessory uses, such as a public restaurant/banquet room on premises; and
Maintain the hotel ratio as 1 spot per room plus 1 additional spot for every 10 rooms.”
Not only are these points out of context, misstated or moot, they also are inflammatory. No one that volunteers to serve on a Fenwick Island committee should ever be put in a position where their contributions are turned against them. The best intentions of Scott, Kinsley and Virginia fell victim to a classic courtroom tactic — get it on the record and use it against them.
If you are a Fenwick resident that desires to see a healthy business community continue, ask yourself why the Town needs to employ a strategy that casts such a negative approach to working together as a community. Fenwick has one of the most restrictive commercial building codes at the beach. There has been virtually no new commercial building in Fenwick in the last 15 years. There are only three undeveloped lots that have the potential for commercial development.
Fenwick cannot be another Dewey Beach or Ocean City! However if more restrictions on commercial property, as advocated by our mayor, are put into place, you will see a gradual demise of your Fenwick business community.
If this concerns you, as it does me, let your Town Council know.
Tim Collins
Longtime year-round resident, and commercial property and business owner
Fenwick Island