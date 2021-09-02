Editor:
As the former chairman of FIBDC (Fenwick Island Business Development Committee), I want to thank the six members of our former council, Mayor Langan and Councilmen Mais, Weistling, Houser, Bunting, Merritt, along with Town Manager Ms. Tieman, for their dedication, accomplishments and service to the Town of Fenwick Island.
Seven years ago, Mayor Audrey Serio formed FIBDC with the purpose of the town and its businesses mutually working together for the benefit of the entire Fenwick community. Our former town council, along with my committee of residents, businesses and the Chamber, worked toward that goal.
When an ad hoc committee was created to make recommendations on how to make our town safer and more visually appealing, I felt we were moving in the right direction. Before this plan was ever submitted to our former council, it was perceived and advertised by our new council as a threat to our residents.
As a business owner and year-round resident for 40 years, I think their viewpoint sent a negative message. I wonder if the new members reviewed the suggestions of the ad hoc committee in its entirety.
My hope is that the new council will dedicate themselves to the wellbeing of our entire Fenwick Island community.
Tim Collins
Fenwick Island