Editor:
Former Mayor Carmean’s use of the words “respectful,” “friendly,” “transparency,” have been her mantra and continues with her daughter, current Mayor Magdeburger and her running-mates, Ms. Bortner and Ms. Napolitano. Unfortunately, the concept of the meanings of these words was diluted beginning with the campaign tactics they used to get elected into the positions they now hold. Yes, they won, but at what cost to our community?
I, after seven years of service, personally experienced retaliation at the very beginning of their terms. As chairman, I, and two other members of the Board of Adjustments were summarily and unceremoniously terminated. After multiple unsuccessful attempts with each council member for an explanation of my termination, I was advised by Ms. Magdeburger that a five-year research of town records indicated I had not been properly sworn-in.
Now, at the end of their terms, Mayor Magdeburger, Ms. Bortner and Ms. Napolitano have (with retribution overtones) voted to terminate the 23 years — just two years short of his retirement — Chief Devlin’s award-winning police service to Fenwick Island. Their actions, along with former Mayor Carmean’s, do not support the definition of the words “respectful,” “friendly,” “transparency.”
I believe that the four challengers that spoke at Meet the Candidates — Merritt, Clark, Simpson and Burch — understand the true meaning of Ms. Carmean’s words and can rebalance the Fenwick community back to a town that respects the interests of all property owners. Fenwick Island is not the place for “them versus us” politics.
Tim Collins, 35-year year-round resident and property owner
Fenwick Island