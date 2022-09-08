Editor:
On Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, 7:30-8 p.m., I observed the following:
• West side of Coastal Highway, vacant parking spots on commercial property — 290.
• East side — 30. The available spots were all on commercial properties being used for restaurant parking. The vacant spots were on the premises of the business or within one block.
• Not included in my informal survey was an additional 142 vacant parking spots on non-retail commercial properties.
In my opinion, the Town and the business community need to work with each other, not against each other, to solve issues for the betterment of the entire community.
Tim Collins, Former Chairman
Fenwick Island Business Development Committee