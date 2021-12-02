Editor:
In appreciation of the outstanding turnout at the dedication of our new building — Hall’s Store Visitors & Education Center — the Coastal Towns Historic Village in Ocean View would like to express our appreciation to everyone involved. We thank all our very generous benefactors, our dedicated board, our wonderful members and the Southeastern Delaware communities for their support and efforts to make this event happen.
We were so thrilled to have our ribbon-cutting, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, with Mayor Reddington, Rep. Ron Gray and Bethany Hall Long (our keynote speaker) included.
The Coastal Towns Historic Village looks forward to our 2022 events, including lectures, restaurant gatherings and a return of the Chicken Festival in May. We also hope to have the Village open next summer and to participate with the Town of Ocean View events in the park.
Visit our website at www.ovhistoricalsociety.org for an update on our activities.
Barbara Slavin
Coastal Towns Historic Village