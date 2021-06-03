Editor:
Thanks to staff reporter Jason Feather for his story last week on the re-opening of the Clayton Theatre in Dagsboro after seven months of closure. We have been going to movies there since the ’70s and have such happy memories of seeing some of our favorites in this historical single-screen theater. We wish owner Joanne Howe the very best in her attempts to keep this charming theater open in the coming years.
Two years ago, at a fall festival held at the Dagsboro fire department, the Clayton Theatre gave out free notebooks, and I still carry mine to jot down grocery lists and make my “to-do” notes, but best of all, it is a daily reminder of how much I have enjoyed the intimacy of this small-town theater, the kind I attended as a child, and how appreciative I am that the Clayton continues to serve the Delaware beach community. Thank you, Joanne!
Kathy Megyeri
South Bethany