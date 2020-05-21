Editor:
Bethany Beach Christian Church is collecting food items to go to three area food banks. They must boxed or canned food. We will be collecting on Tuesdays from 9 ’til noon.
We have some free masks, so if you are in need of a mask, we will give you one with a donation of about $10 in food or money. All monies and food will go to the food banks.
We are located next to the playground in the middle of Bethany Beach.
Help us to help the hungry and needy in our local area.
Guy Fisher
Bethany Beach Christian Church