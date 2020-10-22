Editor:
On behalf of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Chamber team, I would like to thank everyone who helped make the 31st Annual Ocean to Bay Bike Tour 2020, which took place on Oct. 16 and 17, a success. The event brought more than 1,000 cyclists and their families and friends to the Quiet Resorts.
The event, which typically occurs in April, went through a postponement and complete re-creation due to the pandemic, from routes to packet pick-up, rest stops, etc.
We want to send a huge thank-you to all the event sponsors and cyclists who pivoted and were flexible through all the necessary changes. We are humbled by the generosity and graciousness of our sponsors as we worked our way through how a large-scale event can run safely.
To the volunteers that stuffed thousands of envelopes, bags, stood in Friday’s chilly downpours, cheered for the cyclists, and consistently go above and beyond what is requested: your commitment to the Contractors for a Cause Foundation, Justin Jennings Foundation, the Chamber and the local business community is humbling. Please take a moment to see our “Thank You” in this edition of the Coastal Point.
Safety is the primary concern! A special thanks to DelDOT, Sussex County Paramedics, Department of Public Health, local and state police departments, local EMTs, fire police and ARES Group, who joined forces to make cyclists and the community safe throughout the day. The Chamber is thankful to everyone involved in the organization and implementation of the event in a friendly, positive manner. Also, thank you to the local community for your patience and support, especially the Saturday morning of the event.
Super stars! I would be remiss if I did not thank Katina Dawson, owner of A Sweet Affair Events, for sticking with the project for almost a year. Colleen Tidwell, from Marvel Welding and a member of the Coastal Spokes, for taking time to reroute and mark all three routes six weeks before the event. I am honored to work with a driven staff that held onto this project and figured out the event to benefit the entire community and beneficiaries.
The success of the Ocean to Bay Bike Tour lies in collaboration with our members, businesses, and the entire community. We, as a Chamber, are blessed to live and work with outstanding people and never take that fact for granted. Thank you!
Lauren Weaver, Executive Director
Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce