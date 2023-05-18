Editor:
The 2023 Ocean to Bay Bike Tour is officially wrapped!
(Disclaimer: bike puns may or may not have made their way into this message.)
The Chamber staff is finishing up the final post-event details this week and we want you to know how often you, our incredible event volunteers, come up in daily conversation. Thank you to each one of you who helped make the 2023 Bike Tour a smashing success!
Special shout-outs:
• Packet/Envelope Assembly, Packing and Set-up crews — You got this whole thing rolling. Top-tier organization, attention to detail, and a willingness to complete even the smallest tasks prior to the Bike Tour weekend quite literally put the “day of” events on cruise control.
• Holt’s Landing — You got ’em all; 1,300-plus Saturday riders and about 3 million gnats stopped at Holts that Saturday morning, and your crew handled it like pros. Special shout-out to Friends of Holts Landing and Christine McCoy’s squad from The Real McCoy Group!
• Bishops Landing — Congrats to Judy Burgo, our newest volunteer recruiter (not really, but Judy, call us if you’re interested!) Her team of 41 volunteers were on-site and made cyclists feel like VIPs. No training wheels necessary at that stop — wow!
• Selbyville Stop — Jake who? Big thanks to Billy Reese from State Farm and his incredible wife, Heather. They crushed it at Park Street in Selbyville and got it all done in time for prom! Volunteers were on-point with the careful dissemination of the highly-acclaimed chicken salad sliders. Round of applause!
• NutterButter Station — We anticipate seeing a significant increase in next year’s 50-mile ride, because who doesn’t want a NutterButter while cruising the serene landscape by Dirickson Creek? Thank you, Garth! P.S. Your leftover snacks came in handy as a small offering of gratitude to the first-responders who had to assist our 26-foot, gasoline-leaking rental truck that broke down on Route 1 Saturday evening!
• Emily Gaither, Tower Road Captain, Check-in Tent DJ and weatherwoman, Post-Party Princess, and so much more — Thanks for capturing evidence of the blue skies, proving those sunshine dances DO actually work. And more importantly, thank you for contributing to every single aspect of this event.
• Bayside — Hotdog, hotdog, hot-diggity-dog! (Too soon?) Keller Williams gang, take a bow! Carrie Cosgrove and her team at Bayside navigated the event’s biggest “switchback.” It could potentially be considered the only uphill battle of the Ocean to Bay Bike Tour. Thank you for boiling hotdogs, baking bread buns and hustling to give the riders their coveted ballpark snack. You all are champions.
• Claire Beers, Bike Tour Volunteer Extraordinaire — Running the Bike Tour event without Claire is like riding a bike without a helmet (do it at your own risk). Without your help in the weeks leading up to the event, the ripple effect would have been felt by every volunteer and participant. Thank you for the many hours you worked and your positive attitude through it all.
• To our dearest Friday Check-In people — The Friday Check-In (also known as the “Bike Tour Car Wash”) will be something we remember for a very long time. All, and we mean all, of the rain that was sunshine-danced away from Saturday’s ride arrived early and soaked Chamber staff and Friday Check-In volunteers to the bone. It rained and poured and blew all day long, and this group never stopped spreading the most positive energy to all our cyclists, who were able to stay dry and warm in their cars while checking in.
We heard countless compliments about the candor of volunteers despite the miserable weather — comments like “This is a well-oiled machine!” and “You guys were off the chain!” (OK, that second one was just from us). Joy is contagious and the first face-to-face encounter our cyclists had with this crew helped set the tone for the rest of the weekend. Thank you! Additional shout-outs to the Soulas fam, as well as our board members, David Szumski, Kami Banks and Pam Vaughn.
• Saturday Morning Check-In — Special thanks to Jim Tidwell and Jamie Hayman for keeping participant traffic moving during the Saturday kickoff. They helped spread the word that two rides were re-routed right from the start due to flooding. Many of our Friday Check-in volunteers came back for more, bright and early the next morning, to assist the eager Saturday team with last-minute check-ins, route changes and special requests. Your patience and excitement were the perfect pairing to the magical forecast switch and an incredible ride day.
• Finish Line Cheerleader (Jen!) & Post-Party Tent and Merch volunteers — What a way to wrap up the ride. Your welcoming smiles and assistance to riders coming safely through the finish line was the cherry on top of it all. You were the perfect bookend to this event that will help to keep riders coming back year-after-year — a beautiful cycle. (OK, pumping the brakes on the puns!)
• Coastal Spokes Club Queen, Colleen Tidwell — Being a road-mark master is not for the faint of heart. It’s 180 miles of roadway; running behind a slow-rolling vehicle, pinching cans of chalk paint under one arm, gripping boxes with arrow stencils in one hand, all while experiencing real-life Frogger. Thanks for assisting the Chamber team when we needed you most.
• Supergroup Shoutouts — Contractors for a Cause, Heather’s HomeWorks, Cancer Support Community of Delaware and our beloved Leos at Indian River High School!
We’ll never stop saying it: these events would not be the success they are without incredible individuals willing to give up their time and talents. Thank you, thank you, thank you!
Alyssa Weaver & the Chamber Team
Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce