Editor:
As a very difficult business year closes out, I would, on behalf of the Fenwick Island business community, like to recognize the guidance the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce provided on COVID-related issues.
The challenge of various government programs added additional stress for small business owners. The Chamber navigated through loans, grants, directives and seminars. Their efforts provided businesses with a clearer understanding of what was available to them. This initiative by the Chamber was in addition to their everyday mandate of promoting “The Quiet Resorts” business membership. They deserve a BIG THANK YOU.
Tim Collins
Chairman Fenwick Island Business Development Committee