Editor:
As homeowners and full-time residents in Fenwick Island, we are very concerned about this current town council. Since they were elected in 2021, there have been several lawsuits bought again the Town. This is unprecedented! We can only imagine what the lawyers fees are! It won’t be long before our taxes will be raised due to the cost of the fees.
We have a new slate of people running for town council. Gary Burch, Kristy Clark, Bernie Merritt and Jim Simpson are running on an agenda of Fenwick for all. We agree with them that the council should represent all of the town, not just a few who are anti-business and punitive. Due to their punitive ordinances and practices, they have been sued — including one that could cost this town $1 million!
Please vote for Gary Burch, Kristy Clark, Bernie Merritt and Jim Simpson for town council. We need a council for all of Fenwick. Let’s stop the lawsuits!
Al and Sharon Ruble
Fenwick Island