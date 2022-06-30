Editor:
If you love cats or hate cats, Cats Around Town Society of Ocean View has both groups covered and we’ve been doing it for over 20 years. CATS’ mission is to reduce the overpopulation of homeless cats in the southeast part of Sussex County by spay/neuter/vaccinate and returning cats.
Fifty-two Wednesdays a year, CATS brings felines to Brandywine Valley SPCA for their spay clinic and kitten adoption program. Our participation in these programs result in transporting 20-30 kittens and cats to Waldorf, Md., each week! The cats and kittens are then put into Petsmarts adoption centers in D.C. and Baltimore, Md. We have paid for over 200 s/neuter operations and rabies and distemper vaccinations each year.
CATS now needs your help to continue our mission of reducing the overpopulation of community cats in SE Sussex County. Our funds are low, each operation and vaccinations cost $53 at the BVSPCA (Rescue 501c organizations’ fee). We will now have to refuse help to anyone not having that fee. In the past, we have offered a 50/50 pay scale or we have paid in full for truly low-income owners.
Please sponsor one cat for its s/neuter and vaccinations by mailing us a check for $53 to CATS, PO Box 541, Ocean View, DE 19970. We may have helped you in the past or will in the future, but now we need your help to continue!
Nancy Ward, Secretary
CATS