Editor:
Cats Around Town Society wishes to thank our community for the success of our fundraiser for spay/neuter/vaccinate of community cats. Thus far, we have received $1,917, which with our 50/50 payment option, will pay for 70 cats to get s/neutered and vaccinated! We appreciate the community’s support in our mission of reducing the overpopulation of community cats in our area.
Our CATS members are avid readers of the Coastal Point, an informative and fantastic newspaper. Keep up the good work!
Nancy Ward, Secretary
CATS