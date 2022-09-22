Editor:
CATS Around Town Society of Ocean View, Del., wishes to thank the following businesses for allowing us to place our donation banks in their stores: Bethany Diner, Bethany Massage & Healing Arts, Dana’s Pantry, Drifting Grounds, Gypsy Teal, Holt’s Liquors, Kristina’s Kitchen, Precious Paws Animal Hospital, Shaka Shack, Silver Stockpile and Tropicana Swimwear.
These contributions pay for 35 spay/neuter surgeries and vaccinations each year. Thank you to all the generous and compassionate locals and visitors who donate to make this mission possible.
Please patronize these charitable businesses supporting CATS’ mission of reducing the overpopulation of community cats in our area through the trap/neuter/vaccinate/return program. This program has been proven to be the most effective in reducing the community cat population.
Betty Brown, Member
Cats Around Town Society