Editor:
Life experiences have taught me to question any group that verbally attacks the character of another by accusing that person of lying. So, when I read the recent ad by some former Fenwick council members, I recognized the not-so-subtle strategy, as well as tactics that deliberately ignore the facts.
First, Audrey Serio and Diane Tingle have not been on the Fenwick council for years, and even then, they worked with a different police chief. The rest of the signers only served a year or so with the current police chief, who was selected for the job in 2020-21, when his predecessor was abruptly dismissed. In addition, Bernie Merrit and Gardner Bunting quit before completing their terms after the other signers were soundly defeated in 2021 by voters who demanded transparency, enforcement of the ordinances and respectful treatment. Since then, these former council members have attended only a handful of meetings (if any) and did not volunteer to serve on any committees, even though we hoped they would do so. Clearly, during the past three years these same people have had limited experience working with the police chief in question.
As for this so-called DELJUS violation, I never heard of such a thing during my 20 years of direct and indirect participation with Fenwick’s council: Code and traffic violations, yes! But not a DELJUS violation. Has anyone researched this? In layman’s terms, it refers to illegally breaking into police computer records. With two officers present at all times with Natalie, do you really think this is probable or even possible? What a ridiculous story!
Next, I absolutely concur with Natalie Magdeburger’s statement that that during the past three years the current police chief shared the door codes with this council and the town manager as well as all the employees in the Town Hall and Public Works Department. Indeed, there were even times when committees met unsupervised in the police conference room. How do I know for sure? Because as the mayor in 2021-2022, I also was given the code by the chief and encouraged to visit the police building any time. Unfortunately, I had difficulty using the code because it required pushing down on two numbers at the same time, something I never seemed to master. Therefore, I needed the assistance of Town Hall employees.
The ad signers are also obviously supporting this year’s opposition candidates, all of whom have some history of promoting commercial property interests at the expense of the town’s residential character. In the past, these individuals have worked either openly or behind the scenes to develop wind turbine transmission lines through the state park, open-air bars, shuttles, LSVs, higher commercial buildings, GoFundMe projects to sue the Town and ordinance changes that would benefit investor pocketbooks.
Since these ideas have been exposed and opposed, the opposition candidates seem to be avoiding real campaign issues by trying to discredit the incumbent candidates — who, by the way, have done an amazing job these past three years operating the Town in a friendly, transparent, productive and financially sound manner.
My advice to everyone is to stop the name-calling and wild accusations: it’s juvenile and divisive. As responsible American citizens we also have an obligation to “raise the bar” when it comes to our voting privileges in elections. Stick to the important issues: Let’s keep in mind what is best for the community, not personal profit. Fenwick is a beautiful town with a unique character. It’s important to keep it that way!
Vicki Carmean
Fenwick Island