Editor:
Two decades ago, when I retired and moved to Fenwick full time, I decided to run for an open seat on the town council. “Just a two-year obligation,” I told myself, and then I would find something else of interest. So here it is, 20 years later, and I am still on the council.
From time to time, I decided not to run for another term, but then an inner voice would urge me to reconsider. Now that I am a mayor who is fortunate enough to be working with six talented council members, as well as a wonderful group of employees, I know for sure that it is a good time to move on and let others take on responsibility for the future.
However, before my final term ends with the Aug. 6 election, I want to thank the Fenwick voters for their encouragement and support over the years. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this community. Please know that I have given everything I could, especially this year, to preserve and protect Fenwick as a friendly family resort.
I would also like to take this opportunity to endorse the three best candidates for this year’s open council seats: Richard Benn, Bill Rymer and Ed Bishop.
A retired commercial pilot with extensive experience in commercial real estate and development, Richard Benn first arrived in Fenwick with his parents decades ago. This year, he chaired the Infrastructure Committee, which works closely with Fenwick’s Public Works Department, as well as community volunteers. Under Richard’s leadership, this group has functioned as a team that has provided wonderful solutions for longstanding problems, including bayside flooding and a 10-year cost-effective plan for street maintenance. In addition, Richard has served on the Town’s Budget & Finance Committee, offering sound advice on effective ways to stretch tax dollars.
Bill Rymer: another excellent candidate whose roots in Fenwick go way back to when his parents bought the cottage that he now lives in. Bill is a retired finance officer and CPA who has just done an incredible job of budgeting and managing the Town’s funds. He has also taken on two other Fenwick Island committees, the Audit Committee and the Dredging Committee.
As for the work on Fenwick’s canals, which have been silting up over the years to the point where boats cannot navigate safely at low tide, his committee (sometimes known as Seal Team Six) has completed all the required state and federal testing, as well as located three possible sites for dredging materials.
Ed Bishop is another amazing candidate whose Fenwick roots go back into the 1970s, when his mother bought property here. Recently retired as a consulting actuary and managing partner of Philadelphia employee benefit consulting firm, Ed is now a full-time resident of Fenwick. Once this was official, Ed quickly volunteered to serve on the Board of Adjustment, the Business Development Committee and the Ad Hoc Parking Committee.
Ed is a fearless advocate of tackling difficult problems and bringing opposing parties together. His ability to work as part of team, to solve problems, find common ground, and diligently sift through details will benefit not only the next council but also the community. Ed approaches life with a “win-win” attitude that is both contagious and positive.
As such, I hope the Fenwick voters understand how important it is to vote for serious candidates who are qualified to work with a town government. Yes, it is time for me to retire, but it would be wonderful to leave knowing Fenwick’s future is protected with the election of these very capable and intelligent candidates.
Vicki Carmean, Mayor
Town of Fenwick Island