Editor:
Camp Barnes was established by the Delaware Association of Chiefs of Police in 1947. It is located on Miller’s Creek, and it offers a overnight camping experience for Delaware youth who may not have the opportunity to experience the great outdoors.
During the summer, the camp accommodates 60 campers per week and alternates between boys’ and girls’ camps. They have a large swimming pool and a new mess hall. The cabins and the mess hall are now air-conditioned, which really helps in the summer. Over the years, many organizations have helped to build new cabins or rehabilitate older ones and raised money for the big items, like the pool and mess hall.
In August, the camp works with the Special Olympics and hosts two weekends back-to-back for the Special Olympics participants. They enjoy all the fun games, sports and activities during the day, and a movie in the evening that the camp offers. It is such a joy to watch how much they enjoy this place.
The Lord Baltimore Lions Club has for years on the last day cooked the hotdogs and hamburgers for the campers. The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 16 Bethany Beach has also for years provided nighttime security and, on the first night this year, Tom Maly, secretary, and Ray Myers, immediate past president, volunteered for the assignment. [Ocean View Police Department] Chief Ken McLaughlin, who is the current FOP president, stopped by to see what was going on.
The Delaware State Police that run this camp and the programs like Special Olympics do a great service to the youth and are worthy of public support. The staff, counselors and other groups that provide services and funding to help the participants have a wonderful summer experience are also to be commended.
Paul Bolton
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 16—Bethany Beach