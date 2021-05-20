Editor:
Like so many other South Bethany property owners, I love our town and its residents — it’s our slice of heaven on earth! Recently, many people have reached out to me about the May 29th South Bethany Town Council election and asking who I am supporting. I have been actively engaged on the South Bethany Town Council for 11 years and in many community activities and events, and have dedicated many hours to working on behalf of our Town.
The reason for this letter is to publicly declare my endorsements and to let others know why I am supporting these two experienced and professional independent candidates. I appreciate this opportunity to express my viewpoint, which I believe is based on knowing what characteristics ensure quality representation on South Bethany Town Council. One basic characteristic they both share is their love for South Bethany and their enthusiasm for giving back to the town! Let me highlight their individual qualifications:
- Carolyn Bell, full-time resident — I have been impressed with Carolyn Bell from the moment we met. She is energetic, forthright, task-oriented, committed and a very good listener! Carolyn’s 32-year career with U.S. Airways demonstrates her ability to deliver successful results. She was a versatile business executive who oversaw million-dollar budgets and was responsible for the performance of 4,000 employees located at nine call centers.
She had the distinguished honor of being appointed as the first woman president of U.S. Airways’ Management Club. In addition, Carolyn has voluntarily served on the Board of Old Dominion Boat Club for 22 years and elected as the club’s first woman president. These strong credentials — enhanced by her personal abilities to listen, lead, commit and perform — will make her an undeniably strong and reliable Council member. Carolyn and her husband enjoy boating and are both actively contributing to SB’s Adopt-A-Canal Program.
- Maureen Webster, part-time resident — Maureen Webster is an enthusiastic, positive, “can do” person with a great ability to listen and multi-task! Her 20-plus-year career as a high school teacher and a current leader in EdTech, managing large teams and million-dollar projects, assures voters that she can work under pressure and get the job done.
Maureen is an active contributor at work, in her volunteerism on the Greater Baltimore Community Leadership Board for the Y, and on South Bethany’s Community Enhancement Committee. She is also a dedicated mom to her three children, who along with their dad, share her love for South Bethany! No doubt, Maureen will serve as an informative and transparent member of the South Bethany Town Council.
I am proudly endorsing these two independent candidates!
Sue Callaway
South Bethany