Editor:
As a longtime resident of Fenwick Island, I have served 15 years on the town council, as well as over 17 years on several committees. I have always enjoyed serving the Town.
The previous town council members had an amazing level of honesty and integrity, and it was a pleasure working with them.
The recent campaign process led to much misunderstanding, as well as statements of misleading information to the public. For this reason, I felt that it was best to resign my term on the Fenwick Island Town Council.
R. Gardner Bunting
Fenwick Island