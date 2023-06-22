Editor:
Everyone should join Scouts, because you can learn some very important skills. You also have a lot of fun in Scouts. You can meet new people and make friends.
Some of the skills I’ve learned are how to put up a tent, cook, tie knots and clean. We use those skills all the time. I also use those skills in life.
Finally, you can have a lot of fun in Scouts. When you’re on campouts, you get to hang out with your friends the whole day and go on adventures. You can also make new friends.
Thank you.
Torin Crotty, Troop 281
Ocean View