Editor:
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.-01) is a champion for animals and taxpayers, and White Coat Waste Project is proud to honor her with our 2020 Congressional Waste Warrior award.
Rep. Blunt Rochester has led key initiatives to stop painful and outdated taxpayer-funded experiments on dogs, cats and other animals that most people oppose and that cost Americans over $20 billion every year. She’s also behind efforts to give animals a second chance in loving homes when testing in government labs ends.
Our 3 million members in Delaware and beyond are lucky to have Rep. Blunt Rochester in Washington protecting animals from abuse and taxpayers from wasteful government spending.
Natalie Warhit, Campaign Assistant
White Coat Waste Project