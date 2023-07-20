Editor:
Fenwick Island has a town council election on Saturday, Aug. 5, and voters have two distinct choices.
The incumbents, whom I have had the pleasure to serve with over the past year, are running on the Vote to Protect Fenwick platform. Our platform seeks to:
(1) Preserve our family-oriented quiet resort from the over commercialization we see to our south, west and north. It requires planning for the future and making difficult decisions like banning shuttles and ensuring adequate parking ratios.
(2) Improve pedestrian safety. The current council completed five blocks of sidewalks on the west side of Coastal Highway and passed an ordinance banning low-speed vehicles (LSVs) within the town limits. The ban was needed to ensure the pedestrian safety on Bunting Avenue for family, friends and guests, since all LSVs would be required to utilize Bunting Avenue for north-south travel, as state law bans their use on divided highways like Coastal Highway, regardless of the speed limit.
(3) Protect our town from rising sea levels. The current council commissioned a resiliency study, which shows our bayside streets subject to regular flooding by 2060. Without advocacy, the state’s default plan is “managed retreat,” whereby affected properties are condemned, houses are knocked down and property owners lose everything. We need strong leaders to advocate for alternatives and implement real solutions.
The challengers, who are overwhelmingly supported by the town’s businesses and developers, have no defined plan for maintaining Fenwick Island’s peaceful residential community. Their campaign literature, as well as comments they made at the candidate forum, reflects their true desire to increase commercialization at the expense of our residential community:
(1) Parking ordinance. They seek to roll back the parking requirements to a level that allows a 210-seat restaurant with 30 employees to open with only 29 on-site parking spaces, thereby pushing customers to the residential community.
(2) Low-speed vehicles (LSVs). They wish to undo the ordinance banning LSVs in Fenwick, thereby adding congestion and reducing the safety for pedestrians and bicycles who utilize Bunting Avenue.
(3) Shuttles. When asked at the FISH forum held at town hall on Saturday, July 15, the incumbents were all opposed to shuttles, while all the challengers gave a definite “maybe.” Imagine if every restaurant, every hotel and every development out Route 54 had a shuttle to bring guests into Fenwick. Yes, it would be great for the businesses, but what would it do to the character of our town?
Fenwick Islanders and guests overwhelmingly voiced their support to maintain a family-friendly quiet resort through the Planning Commission survey earlier this year. The challengers are politicizing the non-renewal of the police chief’s contract as a smokescreen to keep your focus away from the important issues.
It’s time to rise above the noise and re-elect Bortner, Magdeburger, Napolitano, and elect Zanelotti for Fenwick Island Town Council to protect Fenwick for future generations.
Ed Bishop
Fenwick Island Town Council Member