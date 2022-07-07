Editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself to the Fenwick Island voters who want to know who I am and why I deserve their vote for town council.
First and foremost, I am retired and a full-time resident of Fenwick Island. I have been coming to Fenwick since the early 1970s, when my mom first purchased a cottage on W. Bayard Street. In the mid 1980s, my mom built a cottage on Bora Bora Street, on a piece of property she had acquired several years earlier. Since 2020, my fiancée, Lisa, and I call it home. Over the past 30 years, Fenwick Island has been the gathering place for our family and friends.
As a full-time resident, I want to become more involved in the Fenwick community to ensure it remains a family-friendly, quiet resort for our five children and two grandkids to enjoy for years to come.
Like so many town residents, we never paid attention to town governance, as Fenwick Island was our quiet place where we came to relax and forget about day-to-day life. However, that all changed last year with the contentious election about the future of Fenwick Island.
I am supportive of today’s town council and their work to improve our infrastructure and protect the family-friendly, quiet resort atmosphere of our town in the face of unbounded growth to our west. My goal is to continue to improve transparency and communication between the council and our homeowners, residents and businesses.
My qualifications include 30-plus years of business and leadership experience. As a consulting actuary, I worked with clients and their advisors on employee benefit-related business issues, while maintaining compliance with government regulations. As the managing partner of a Philadelphia-based employee-benefit consulting firm, I was responsible for our company financials, including budgeting and reporting.
Over the past year, I have served the Fenwick community in two capacities. In October 2021, I was appointed as a member of the Fenwick Island Board of Adjustment, along with four other town residents. The Board of Adjustment is responsible for hearing requests for variances and appeals of the Town’s building supervisor. In April 2022, I was appointed as a member of the Ad-hoc Parking Committee, which was comprised of town residents and businesses. Our committee worked together to find solutions to the need for additional restaurant parking during the summer season.
In summary, I will work to protect the family-oriented, quiet resort atmosphere in Fenwick Island, including making the necessary investments in our residential infrastructure. If elected, I will listen to the public and work to continue to improve transparency and communication between the council and our homeowners, residents and businesses.
Ed Bishop
Fenwick Island