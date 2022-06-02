Editor:
On behalf of Assisting Bicycle Commuters, we want to thank the Coastal Point for its continuing support of our mission of lending bicycles to those needing transportation to/from work.
In last week’s edition, the paper recognized our newly implemented incentive program to encourage the wearing of helmets. The photo that accompanied the article was of Judprakaifun Chaohinfa of Thailand. Her coworkers call her “Jude.” Jude was awarded a $50 gift card because we “caught” her wearing her ABC-issued helmet while commuting to work. Since Jude was awarded her gift card, we have “caught” two others who have also received $50 gift cards. Maybe our efforts will initiate a behavioral change and encourage the use of bicycle helmets!
Louis Melton
Assisting Bicycle Commuters