Editor:
On May 21, 2022, the [Bethany Beach] Planning & Zoning Commission considered the Town’s own application to combine multiple lots into one parcel (Walcek and Dematis tracts).
Objections were raised by the public who spoke at the meeting regarding the authority, need and advisability of taking the proposed action, also very concerned that combining the lots into one parcel and redesignating the rezoned parcel as “Municipal, Open Space, Recreation Facilities & Educational District (MORE)” under Chapter 425—Zoning, Article XIII, is, in part, a ploy to grease the skids for the proposed elevated walkway that residents on either end of the alignment almost universally oppose. It is possible that the proposed walkway could not be constructed if the three lots remained zoned for housing.
The only answer provided by the P&ZC and building inspector was that they wanted to do it to update their maps. When pressed, the P&ZC and building inspector stated that they “thought,” “understood,” “believed,” that combining the lots was required by the Town Code. When public speakers asked if a citation in the Code could be shared and read, they could not. None of the P&ZC members, or the building inspector, could affirmatively say that they had ever read the requirement in the Code. The building inspector claimed to have read the requirement language at some point in the past, but she could not provide a citation or read the language out loud, as requested.
One P&ZC member stated that combining the lots and changing the zoning to “MORE” is a positive step because the combined-lot parcel will be protected from housing development in the future. This is a bogus argument unless the Town intends to begin developing housing itself. Delving deeper into Section 425-80 under the new MORE designation, we see that the Town can actually construct museums, nature centers, town halls, law enforcement facilities, offices, public safety facilities, buildings, structures (unspecified), bandstands, pavilions, platforms, fields and courts, lighting systems, seating, pavilions, gazebos, paths and trails, observation towers, equipment storage facilities, fences, and more.
Therefore, it seems obvious that the P&ZC actually opened up the former Walcek and Dematis tracts to substantial development and more ecologically damaging development, contrary to the preservation and protection justification for acquiring the property for $1.4 million. Community support for the acquisition of the two tracts was based primarily on the commitment from the Town government to preserve the land in its undeveloped state.
From the podium, I urged the P&ZC to defer the matter until a subsequent meeting after they had all read the Code and could provide the public with the citation, and copies. The P&ZC dismissed this recommendation and quickly voted to approve combining the lots “because they had to” even though they could not cite or provide the Code language that purportedly required this action. Is this vote legally defensible? I think not. I am baffled — aghast, actually.
Charles Smith
Bethany Beach