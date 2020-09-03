Editor:
This letter is directed to all the “registered” Bethany Beach voters, strongly recommending that they vote, during the Town’s September 12, 2020 election, to reelect the four council incumbents, namely, Faith Denault, Bruce Frye, Rosemary Hardiman and Lew Killmer.
I have known each of these fine people since we all moved permanently to Bethany in the early 2000s. More importantly, I have had the privilege of working with them on non-profit organizations (FOSCL, QRCF), fundraising activities (South Coastal Library expansion and the Cottage Tour), and Town Council-sponsored activities (4th of July Parade and T-shirt sales). During those activities, I witnessed their commitment and dedication to the Town, as well as to the mission of the efforts being supported. While these are important and necessary requirements for election to the Town Council, they are not sufficient — just as being a long-time property owner and part-time resident is not enough, by itself. So, what else is required?
The following are some requirements:
• Experience — prior work-related leadership positions, involvement on Town committees and activities, and attendance at Council Meetings and workshops
• Knowledge — awareness of constituents’ interests and concerns, how the Town functions and is organized
• Government relations — problem solve with other coastal towns, and federal, state and local agencies; established contacts with State and local government elected officials
• Achievements — measurable results in dealing with problems (COVID, beach replenishment, storm preparation and damage repairs)
• Fiscal responsibility — establish and operate within budgets, reallocations when necessary
• Leadership and collaboration — being a team player
All the incumbents excel in the above-mentioned requirements and should be — hands down — reelected to the Bethany Beach Town Council for an additional two-year term.
Ray Aumiller
Bethany Beach