Editor:
With an election coming up, there has been a lot of “noise” regarding town council actions. As a current member of the Fenwick Island Town Council, I would like to address several topics.
First, I want to respond to claims that the operating loss that is projected in the 2024 budget is a huge issue. I have been on the Budget & Finance Committee since 2015, and we have projected operating losses in each of those years because of conservative revenue estimates.
When the current council took office, the 2022 budget approved by the previous council contained a $380,000 operating loss. During last year, the Town exceeded revenue forecasts and actually generated operating income of $238,000 (a $618,000 improvement). Over the last two years, the Town has generated cash that far exceeds the projected operating loss reflected in the 2024 Budget. Since that 2024 budget was approved, the Town was awarded $300,000 from the state for dredging, which will further strengthen the Town’s cash reserves. All of this has been achieved without any property tax increases.
Second, there have been claims that the mayor caused a security breach at the police building. This is blatantly false. The Delaware Department of Justice has reviewed this allegation, but there is no indication either a criminal or civil investigation is being pursued. No criminal justice information was accessed by the mayor. Two officers were present in the squad room with the mayor during that visit, and she did nothing wrong. To suggest otherwise is false and irresponsible.
Lastly, Chief Devlin was not terminated. He was informed that his contract would not be renewed under the terms he negotiated with the last council. He could have applied for the advertised position yet chose not to, and has threatened to pursue litigation instead.
This council has worked tirelessly and have accomplished so much in the last two years. Our finances are in the best shape that they have ever been in since I joined the budget committee. Dredging is planned for the winter of 2023. We completed a $75,000 resiliency study fully funded by a DNREC grant. We completed a 10-year street maintenance plan that is now fully funded, with implementation starting in the fall.
We have beautified the beach ends, supported the lifeguards, as well as invested in trash enclosures and bicycle racks. We have completed five blocks of sidewalks and received DelDOT’s assurances to move up the timeline on completing all sidewalks in Fenwick Island. We have made great strides in improving pedestrian safety in our town. There are too many accomplishments to list here.
I am endorsing current council members Natalie Magdeburger, Jacque Napolitano, Janice Bortner and Infrastructure Committee Member Kurt Zanelotti for the town council election on Aug. 5. Please come out and vote for them if you want to keep Fenwick Island the quaint, quiet, family-oriented town that we all love.
Richard Benn
Fenwick Island Town Council Member