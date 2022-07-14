Editor:
I am writing to ask all eligible voters in Fenwick Island to please cast their vote for me, Richard Benn, for Fenwick Island Town Council. When two council members and the town manager resigned, I was appointed to the town council last September. We reorganized, and with the help of town building official, Pat Schuchman, and staff, we never missed a beat.
At the recent FISH Meet the Candidates forum, the positions of all of the candidates became clear. Two of the candidates are in favor of outdoor bars with music, as well as allowing commercial parking in the residential zone. My position is the same as the electorate that overwhelmingly rejected these positions at last year’s election. This is not a time to become complacent. Make sure you vote either absentee or at the polls on Aug. 6.
I am proud to have served this community in various roles. I served a three-year term on the Board of Adjustments. I have been on the Budget & Finance Committee for the last six years. As a member of the town council, I have been chairman of the Infrastructure Committee and the Commercial Planning & Building Committee.
Fenwick Island faces many challenges, and we are addressing them. Nuisance flooding during severe storms and extreme tides on the west side of town are our most challenging. We have commissioned an approximately $50,000 engineering study, fully funded by a state grant, to address our resiliency to sea-level rise and climate change. This will give us the blueprint we need to harden our town and address the flooding being caused by these changes.
We have also completed a full 10-year street assessment that gives us a block-by-block plan to maintain our streets and the cost estimates to do so. The Town now has approximately 85 percent of the necessary funds already set aside.
The Town of Fenwick Island has never been as financially strong as it is today. The current council members have been good stewards for the precious funds we have.
I am a retired airline pilot and entrepreneur. My family has had a home in Fenwick Island for over 20 years, and I have been visiting here since I was a child. It has always been a place to come and relax and get away from the hustle and bustle. I want to preserve that quiet family-friendly environment and be able to ensure my children will be able to come here with their families and relax. A vote for me is a vote for Fenwick Island as a quiet family-oriented town.
I hope to see you at the polls.
Richard Benn
Fenwick Island Town Council member