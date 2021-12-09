Editor:
The purpose of this letter is to identify an incorrect statement that was made during a South Bethany Town Council meeting.
In the Nov. 18 issue of the Coastal Point, an article was published, “South Bethany supports BBVFC request for emergency equipment.” As documented in the article, the South Bethany Town Council was told by a representative of the fire company that the Town of Bethany Beach denied the BBVFC’s initial request to support securing grant funds, with no further explanation given. This is incorrect.
The Town of Bethany Beach, when first asked to assist with the grant, informed the BBVFC that, while they wanted to support the fire company with the grant process, they were currently unable to do so, due to the Town also attempting to acquire the same grant funds for a project in town limits.
Another portion of the article made reference to this year’s request never appearing on the Town of Bethany Beach’s Town Council meeting agenda. A request was never made to the Town of Bethany Beach this year; instead, the request went directly to the Town of South Bethany, since they assisted the fire company with the previous grant process.
As a result of the misinformation, I feel the public was led to believe the Town of Bethany Beach was not supporting the BBVFC. This could not be further from the truth. The Town of Bethany Beach has always been and continues to be a very strong supporter of the BBVFC by allocating annual donations, promoting and assisting with fundraising efforts, and providing support with other community related functions.
On behalf of the Board of Directors, officers and members of the BBVFC, I would like to sincerely apologize for any mischaracterization of the Town of Bethany Beach that occurred as a result of the statement made.
I would also like to extend our sincere thanks to the South Bethany Town Council for their continued support with securing grant funds to better serve our community.
Justin W. Norman, President
Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company