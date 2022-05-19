Editor:
On Tuesday, May 3, when the sun was shining on the beautiful gardens of Bear Trap Dunes Golf Course, we had a fashion show and luncheon to benefit Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company. Our auxiliary members modeled the Fashions from Chico’s and White House Black Market. We appreciate all the time and effort of all involved to make this event so successful.
Thanks to all of the donations from local businesses and our members, the benefit made a whopping $3,400!
Here are some of the donors that made the event so successful: Fox’s Pizza Den, Banks Wines and Spirits, Beach Liquors, Inland Bay’s Garden Center, Luna’s Cactus Café, Donna’s Family Cut and Curl, Chico’s, White House Black Market, Bethany Blues BBQ, Grotto’s Pizza, Hocker’s Car Wash, Off the Hook, Good Earth Market & Restaurant, Weis Market, Giant Food, Addy Sea, Ocean Nails, Ocean City Art League, Raye of Light Studio, Fitness Craze, Gallery One, Diva Nails, Hair We R in Ocean City, Kathy Huegel, and any other donors that might have been missed.
Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary