Editor:
We want to take this opportunity to thank everyone listed below for making the second annual golf scramble honoring our first-responders a huge success.
The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary made exceptional efforts through long odds during these difficult times to proceed with this event.
Jason Feather from Coastal Point covered the event and wrote a wonderful piece in last week’s edition. He was able to speak with two first-responders, Dennis Downes, a policeman, and Tom Rena a fireman from 9/11 at Ground Zero, in New York. Their presence and story brought a stark reality to the awful events of that day.
We were able to raise $7,000, the largest total ever raised in any Auxiliary event.
Once again, we would like to thank our many friends, local businesses, golf and tennis clubs, restaurants and many more listed below for their generosity and commitment. We also would like to recognize all of our members of Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company for their continuing support to make our community safe and a place we call our home.
2nd Annual Golf Scramble Donors: Carl M. Freeman Companies, Fish Tales, Rookery South, Touch of Italy, Baywood Greens Golf Course, Harris Teeter, Cripple Creek Golf & Country Club, Bethany Blues, Rehoboth Country Club, Lobster Shanty, Sea Colony Freeman Fitness Center, Anita Ferm, Bethany Club Tennis, Sea Shell Shop-Fenwick Island, Bear Trap Dunes, Giant, Custom Fit 360, Weis, Bling, Dunkin Donuts, Eric Davis Appraisals, Addy Sea, 99 Sea Level, Jon Wharton, Fenwick Hardware, M/M Robert Adams, Shirley Price—Long & Foster, Mr. Ronald Gray, Oceanova Spa, Hugh H. Hickman & Sons, Inc., Salon On Central, Bethany Beach Beverage Co., Bethany Bay Golf, Wilgus Associates, Art Whaley—Salt Pond Pro, McCabe’s Gourmet Market, Mary Frances Berger, Banks’ Wine & Spirits, Security Alliance, John F. Kleinstuber& Associates Inc., Jason Feather, Evans Insurance Inc., Town of Bethany Beach, Salt Pond Ladies Golf, Salt Pond HOA.
Thank you to the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary and the Men’s Auxiliary for their donations and hard work in making this event a success.
Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary