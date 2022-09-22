Editor:
The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary wants to take this opportunity to thank everyone for making our fourth annual Golf Scramble at Salt Pond a success. The event was on Sept. 11 to honor first-responders.
The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary made an extraordinary effort to make it possible. Art and his crew from Salt Pond gave us the royal treatment. We had first-responders play in the scramble from many different precincts and firehouses. Once again, we would like to thank to all of our benefactors who have been supporters throughout the years.
Here are the supporters of the golf scramble: Shirley Price, Hickman Realty, Bethany Beach Beverage Co., Martha Lowe, Brandy Davis, Eric Davis Appraisals, Town of Bethany Beach, Evans Insurance, Custom Fit 360, Core 24, Bethany Area Realty, Salt Pond HOA, Salt Pond Women’s Group, Kimmel Carter, Boulevard Ford, John Kleinstuber, Andrea Gowetski, Renee Morley, Ellen Marchese, Bethany Blues, Summer Salts, Seaside Home Staging, Grotto Pizza, Mike’s Coin Shop, Law Offices of Parsons & Robinsons PA, Bayside Golf, Rehoboth Beach Country Cub, Addy Sea, Cedar Land & Sea, BaRoos, Bear Trap Dunes, Blue Room Art Gallery, Ocean City Art League, Sea Shell City, Big Liquor Shop, Lofty Designs, Sodel, Polish Pottery, Sweet Dispositions, Lobster Shanty, Beach Liquors, Off the Hook, Texas Roadhouse, Rommel’s Ace Hardware, Blue Scoop, Joe’s Bent Spoon, Warren’s Station, Bethany Beach Goods & Rental, Patti’s Hallmark, Rita’s, Mickey’s, Fish Tales, Big Fish, Coronado Jewelers, Crazy Ladyz, New Face in Town, Diva Nails, Sweet Stems, Floaters, Papa John ‘s, Ellen McCreary, Mary Byrd, Made By Hand, Inland Bay, Yellow Fin, Giant, China Express, Big Liquor Shop, WaWa, Bethany Books, Pottery Place, Bethany Bay, Off the Hook, Crab Cake Factory, Mio’s, Big Fish, Just Hooked and Armand’s Pizza.
Thank you to the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary for their donations and hard work in making this event a success. Most of all, our appreciation to the first-responders and their families who give up many hours and sacrifice to take care of us every day.
At our recent meeting, we were presented with a generous check from the local branch of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, in Ocean View. We are very thankful for them reaching out to us once again.
We would like to share a prayer written by Mrs. Pat Resnick, one of Auxiliary members:
Dear Lord:
Queen Elizabeth who recently passed honored us on 9/11 with playing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” It was Great Britain’s way of showing their solidarity with us, as did many other countries. This meaningful gesture showed what 9/11/2001 meant not just to us, but to the entire world. This is where we showed the world what we are made of. But today, I ask what have we learned since that horrific day 21 years ago.
Well, we learned that none of us is immortal. That we all have timers on this life and that each moment is important. That in a matter of seconds or hours, our entire life can change and if you want to make a difference, you better do it now because you aren’t promised tomorrow.
We learned humility. That day it didn’t matter your station in life, your sex or race or politics, you were all afraid and helpless and we were all Americans. Our first reaction was shock and then terror not knowing what was coming next. We started to call our loved ones petrified that they wouldn’t answer the phone.
Then we learned just how strong and compassionate we are. First-responders jumped in their trucks and went running to help. Restaurant owners gave out free food, clergy opened their churches to those that were hurt, construction workers pulled away graters and cement, doctors and nurses went on overtime. All of this went on for hours and then days and then months and yes, even years.
We learned that our strength comes from our humanity. That when we are hurt, we may fall for a while, but then we get up and help. This is where we get our pride, because despite all of our differences, we are a compassionate nation.
And this is what our first-responders do every day. When we are afraid and helpless, they throw on those hot, heavy uniforms and equipment, and risk their own lives to help us. They are heroes.
Their mates and children are heroes, because they sacrifice time with their loved ones so that we can live with ours. They don’t do it for money or power, they do it because they believe in words like Honor, Integrity, Respect, Compassion and Empathy. These values are passed down through generations. And because they do that, we can go to sleep tonight feeling safe.
So what have you learned? That each and every one of us can help? That we can all be heroes? That because of your generosity today, these first-responders, will have the equipment and necessities to go out tonight and save lives. It may be yours or a friend or a loved one.
God, you gave us 9/11 to shake us to our core and it did. Let us never forget what we learned that day and may we show the people that stepped forward that day and every day since, the respect and honor that they deserve. May we step forward too by being their backup, their support system. Open our hearts today, Lord, in gratitude for lessons learned and for loved ones saved, and let us never forget.
Amen.
Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary