Editor:
In the event of contested town council elections, BBLA (Bethany Beach Landowners Association) provides information on the candidates to our more than 1,300 members and other eligible Bethany Beach (BB) voters.
In our efforts to create informed voters, we encourage eligible voters to review the candidate responses to questions posed by the BBLA Board of Directors. Information on the election and the BBLA Q&A can be found on BBLA’s homepage at www.bbla.us. After becoming familiar with the candidates and their positions, we encourage all eligible voters to take a moment to vote. All instructions (including absentee ballots) are available on the Town of Bethany Beach website.
BBLA has been an independent organization for over 50 years. Over time, BBLA has worked hard to continue providing this election time service to voters. Here’s hoping BB voters will exercise their civic privilege and participate in the Sept. 12, 2020, Town Council election.
Kathy Sierra, President
BBLA