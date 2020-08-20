Editor:
As leaders of a community organization, the BBLA (Bethany Beach Landowners Association) Board of Directors put the meaning of “community” into action during the spring and summer of 2020. Living in the reality of a global pandemic, BBLA recognized that even small communities, like the Town of Bethany Beach and its surrounding areas, had been greatly impacted.
Through BBLA’s Donations Committee and the generosity of BBLA’s membership, BBLA has been able to make charitable donations to organizations providing assistance to those in need throughout the neighboring communities of Bethany Beach. BBLA also took action to urge our community to support local businesses.
With the challenging summer of 2020 nearing its end, BBLA’s Board hosted on Aug. 20 a celebration day in honor of the dedicated Bethany Beach Town staff. The Board recognized all the extra efforts and work accommodations needed to keep Bethany Beach beautiful and a safe beach to visit in the midst of COVID-19.
We thank the entire Bethany Beach staff for what they continuously do to benefit our Town and its visitors. We also thank DiFebo’s restaurant for helping the Board provide appreciation lunches for Town employees. It was our Board’s pleasure to demonstrate a token of our appreciation for the seasonal and year-round employees’ flexibility during this difficult and unusual summer. As your readers see Bethany Beach employees around Town, we hope they will brighten our Town staffers’ day with a kind word of appreciation.
Kathy Sierra
BBLA President