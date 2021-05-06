Editor:
One of the many things we treasure about living in Bayside in Selbyville is the people we get to see when we go for a summer walk. This includes our great neighbors, as well as the Beach Boys, Diana Ross and Colbie Caillat. We might even share some laughs with Jim Gaffigan or get down with Kool & the Gang.
It’s the advantage of living within walking distance of our favorite public charity, the Freeman Arts Pavilion, and sometimes we must remind ourselves how truly special and unique that is. Even if we lived in a big city, we wouldn’t have such an array of entertainment — rock, classical, blues, Shakespeare, ballet — all just an evening stroll away from our home.
A performance at the Pavilion is almost like a neighborhood picnic or community block party, only we can tell our friends the orchestra or O.A.R. came to the event. The 2021 season has just been announced — it is spectacular, and we encourage everyone to check it out. https://www.freemanarts.org/events.
Of course, the Freeman Arts Pavilion isn’t exclusive to the Bayside community, but its presence within walking distance is a big part of what makes Bayside so desirable and enjoyable. We also know that supporting the Freeman Arts Pavilion is something bigger than our back yard. As a nonprofit foundation, the Pavilion provides a venue not just for renowned national acts but music and arts festivals, regional performing arts organizations, and locals. Supporting the Freeman Arts Pavilion also supports outreach to our schools and youth programs.
We are often asked, “Why do you get so excited talking about the Freeman Performing Arts Pavilion?” Our answer always revolves around one word — joy. The venue and organization bring significant joy to the region, and, yes, to our back yard and community. For this, we are so very grateful.
It’s hard to not to brag about being a neighbor to the Freeman Arts Pavilion. But as Muhammed Ali said, “It’s not bragging if you can back it up.”
Mark and Susan Tomchik
Selbyville