Editor:
This is just a quick note of thanks to Coastal Point, and specifically Susan Canfora, for the recent articles she’s done on my dog’s silly books. Her articles have driven real business to local businesses suffering this summer.
It’s so important to help these small businesses compete against the online marketplace and help local citizens know how to do it! Her articles have made that happen for three bookstores, a Hallmark and more, just for my little piece of the puzzle. Amazing!
Gwen Romack
Ocean View