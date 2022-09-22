Editor:
Delaware Audubon is standing up to defend the charismatic red knot from being driven to extinction by a short-sighted fisheries commission, which is now proposing to further endanger the shorebird by recommending further depletion of the red knot’s critical food source.
During the recent series of public hearings conducted by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, conveniently held prior to relevant information being made available to the public, we learned that Delaware currently has a total of four businesses that fish for whelk.
For the benefit of four businesses, the State of Delaware continues to allow a horseshoe crab bait harvest, imperiling diverse Delaware Bay wildlife species that depend on horseshoe crabs for their survival. The continuing harvest threatens to impinge on the state’s ecotourism industry that is bolstered by a vibrant Delaware Bay. It is also a factor preventing the recovery of a once-thriving sportfishing industry.
The only red knot seen at Mispillion Harbor was on May 15, which under previous conditions was the approximate peak of the red knot stopover at that location. The charismatic red knot is now bypassing the Delaware Bay because the continuing horseshoe crab harvest has disrupted the Bay’s delicate natural balance, resulting in a dearth of horseshoe crab eggs on the beach when they are needed by the red knot. The scarcity of horseshoe crab eggs has increased the hazard of the red knot’s epic migration, putting the rufa subspecies at increased risk of extinction.
Delaware officials need to acknowledge that the “Adaptive Resource Model’’ of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, on which the state has been basing its horseshoe crab policy, has not been achieving the model’s stated design of red knot protection. Because the Delaware Bay horseshoe crab harvest has continued uninterrupted, the red knot is showing no signs of recovery from the catastrophic period of horseshoe crab overharvest of the 1990s. The same interests that were behind that disaster are now making the cavalier proposal for a further expansion of the harvest.
Based on actual observations rather than controversial computer model estimates, extinction of the rufa subspecies is now an imminent possibility, unless responsible and resolute action is taken by Delaware public officials.
It was a mistake that the State of Delaware did not implement a horseshoe crab harvest moratorium in 2014 when the red knot was listed as “Threatened” under the Endangered Species Act. That oversight needs immediate correction. Delaware must implement a full bait harvest moratorium, consistent with the one in place in New Jersey, until the red knot is removed from Endangered Species Act protection. The fishing industry will not face adverse consequences once the take of horseshoe crabs is prohibited, since there are alternatives to using horseshoe crabs as bait for eel and whelk.
The horseshoe crab bait harvest moratorium must be a priority issue for the 2023 Delaware legislative session. Delaware officials will be recognized worldwide as environmental champions if they have the courage to take the necessary action to prevent the iconic Red Knot from sliding to extinction. They must also keep in mind that if inaction results in the demise of the red knot, there is no reset button.
Steve Cottrell, President
Delaware Audubon Society