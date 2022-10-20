Editor:
On Oct. 8, 2022, the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary held their 14th Annual Artisans Festival. Our success is do it the 40-plus artists, who bring expertise and talent to the festival, in multiple mediums.
The members of the firehouse and auxiliary always make themselves available in every way possible to make a great success of any of the events that we sponsor. We would like to reach out to the Coastal Point, for continually covering our events and every year they feature one of our artists. This year they had a great write-up about Jerry Simpson, a local woodworking artist.
Once again, I am delighted to share another successful year for our hard-working Auxiliary, after all of the continual hard work and many tedious hours of sacrifice.
Thank you.
Sandra R. McGrath
Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary