Editor:
The 2023 Artisans Fair, sponsored by the Scholarship Committee of South Coastal DE AARP on May 27, returned after a three-year absence because of COVID to beautiful weather, the most exhibitors ever since the fair was started in 2008, great community support and record-breaking attendance.
The proceeds from the event enable the local AARP chapter to give college scholarships to two Indian River High School seniors and three adult students age 25 or older at Delaware Technical Community College.
Thank you to all the volunteers, those who cooked for the baked-goods sale, and businesses and organizations who supported the effort. A special thanks to Lord Baltimore Elementary School, where the event was held, and its staff.
Other organizations that contributed include: Atlantic General Primary Care, Labcorp, Banks Wines & Spirits, Bethany Florist, CVS—Route 54, Dunkin’, Food Lion—Route 54 and Millsboro, Fulton Bank—Ocean View, Giant—Millville, Harris Teeter, G&E Hocker’s Supermarkets, McDonald’s—Route 54, Mariners United Methodist Church, Miken Builders, Millville Volunteer Fire Company, Ocean View Police Department, Precious Paws Animal Hospital, Rita’s Italian Ice and State Farm—Denise Beam, Agent.
Thank you for supporting higher education for students in our local area.
Ida Crist, Chair
Artisans Fair, South Coastal DE AARP