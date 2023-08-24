Editor:
There was an article in the July 10, 2020, issue of the Coastal Point about how Jodi McLaughlin, an osprey expert, helped neighbors on Eighth Street solve their problems of ospreys nesting on their roofs. She and volunteers built an osprey platform and nest on the Loop Canal, believing that the ospreys would choose that nesting place, rather than house roofs, in the spring. Fortunately, they did, and have nested and had their young ones there ever since.
Sad
Recently, on Wednesday, Aug. 2, my wife, Ann, and I saw that a young osprey, who wasn’t able to fly out of the nest as yet, had fallen out of the nest and landed on one of the platform’s land braces. It was alive but not moving off the brace. I took a picture of the potential osprey problem and sent it to Jodi.
Impressive
Despite the fact that she was making dinner for herself and her husband, Rick, Jodi’s immediate response was “Is there a way to get me across the Loop Canal and onto the land strip?” I replied yes, knowing that we had a friend’s boat parked at our dock. She said, “I’m coming and, in case its injured, will bring the items necessary to retrieve it and have it delivered to the TriState Clinic.
I then called my friend to see if he could boat her across the canal. He was away, so I moved our kayak and oars to our dock, and helped Jodi into it. After she was in, Ann handed her a large carrying case and a blanket, in case the osprey was hurt.
I asked Jodi if I could come with our other kayak to help her. She said she thought not, but asked me to stand on our neighbor’s dock in case she had to bring the osprey back in the carrying case.
Jodi paddled over to the land strip, crawled on with the case and walked through grass, mud and water to get to the osprey. Once there, she told us that the osprey had a broken wing. As she approached the osprey, it tried to fly away but landed on the ground near Jodi. She wrapped a towel completely around the osprey and placed it gingerly into the carrying case.
She trudged back to the canal, got into the kayak, and then loaded the osprey into the kayak. She paddled over the canal, handed me the osprey case, then paddled back to our dock.
She then took the osprey to a volunteer, who would then bring it to the TriState clinic, hoping it could be saved. She said the osprey’s male parent would wait at the nest until sometime in September, hoping the osprey would return, so he could teach it how to fly out of the nest, and then to catch fish for itself.
Life-saving
After a few days, Jodi texted us, saying the osprey was beginning to eat, but wasn’t well enough to be returned to the nest.
Then, on July 13, Jodi texted, “Good news. I just heard that the osprey was sent to NJ, where it would eventually be placed in a nest with similar same-aged ospreys, where it would be fed and begin flying and catching its own fish, before migrating south in the fall.”
Jodi saved that osprey’s life.
Thanks again, Jodi!
Steve Piron
Bethany Beach