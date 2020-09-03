Editor:
More than 80,000 men and women from World War II to the present day are still unaccounted for. Their families have not been able to lie to rest a loved one, nor have they been rid of the worry that remains.
Sept. 18, 2020, is National POW/MIA Recognition Day. Please join us and the other members of American Legion Oak Orchard-Riverdale Post 28 family in Millsboro by taking a moment to remember those who are lost but never forgotten.
We would also like to invite the public to attend a POW/MIA Remembrance Service and the Rolling Thunder POW/MIA Permanent Chair of Honor Dedication on Sept. 18, 2020, at American Legion Post 28, 31768 Legion Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966 starting at 12 noon at the Army Tank. Chair has been supplied by Hussey Seating Company in North Berwick, Maine.
Whether or not you are a servicemember, veteran or loved one of either, witnessing the service in its entirety is a touching, solemn occasion — a yellow ribbon represents that they are properly accounted for; an empty chair and table awaits their return; the tablecloth is white to show the purity of their intentions; a red rose symbolizes the blood shed; salt sprinkled on a plate reminds us of tears shed; a slice of lemon represents a bitter fate; an inverted glass shows they cannot toast with us; and a single lit candle is the hope that illuminates the path of their return. We will never forget those who have not returned home.
Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) helps to advance the mission of the American Legion. With nearly three-quarters of a million members, the ALA is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military and their families. ALA members volunteer millions of hours annually, with a value averaging $1.1 billion each year. From helping to draft the GI Bill in 1944 to advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, the American Legion family has been instrumental in advancing legislation that improves the quality of life for our nation’s veterans. To learn more and get involved, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.
Linda Shelly, President
Cindy Phillips, National Security Chairman
ALA Unit 28