Editor:
At the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2023, researchers released the first-ever county-level prevalence estimates finding East and Southeastern U.S. states have the highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s dementia.
In New Castle County, estimates show that among the 65-and-older population, there is a 12.3 percent prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease. Prevalence in Kent County is 11.3 percent, and 9.8 percent in Sussex County.
The research comes following the release of Healthy Brain Initiative: State and Local Road Map for Public Health, 2023-2027 by the Alzheimer’s Association and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). The Road Map provides public health officials throughout the nation with a set of strategies to promote brain health and improve the quality of life for people living with dementia and their caregivers.
Alzheimer’s prevalence estimates can help public health officials determine the burden on the health care system and better understand areas of high risk and need. It is critical that we continue to move forward the state’s plans addressing Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders.
Lori Balog, Health Systems Director
Alzheimer’s Association
Delaware Valley Chapter