Editor:
The Alpha Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held their 30th annual April fundraiser. All contributions go back into the Ocean View, Selbyville and Fenwick Island communities for children and families in need.
This April’s fundraiser was a raffle for a donated Yeti cooler on wheels, along with many more donated items. The winning name was drawn on Saturday, May 1, at the Bethany Beach bandstand. The winner was Nancy Glasgow.
We would like to thank these businesses for the contributions which helped make this spring fundraiser very successful; G&E Hocker’s Supermarket, Miken Builders, Mango’s, Bayside Wine & Spirits, Gardening Angels, Oceanova, Miller's Creek, Lighthouse Liquors and All About You.
Thank you!
Kathy Lyons
Alpha Alpha