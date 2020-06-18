Editor:
Atlantic General Hospital is blessed to be located in the midst of a community of amazing, thoughtful, caring people. We are overcome by the ongoing generosity of our neighbors who are supporting the efforts of our AGH caregivers by donating goods, supplies, and hope to fuel our bodies and our souls.
On behalf of everyone in our Atlantic General Hospital & Health System family, I would like to thank our entire community for the outpouring of support through donations and kind words over the past several months. I am astounded by the strength and character of our community, when it is faced with adversity like we have faced over the past few months.
As our clinicians and ancillary staff continue to work selflessly around the clock to provide care to our patients, we have been awed by the support from family and friends, neighbors and strangers, local businesses and organizations, schools, churches and supporters from all walks of life who see AGH and all of our associates as vital members of the community.
These acts of kindness — donations of food, supplies, and “thank you” messages — mean more to us than you’ll ever know. It is that gratitude and support from so many in our community that has helped us keep going through this trying time. We are re-energized every shift, day and night, when we see the gestures of support and encouragement. We will never get to thank each and every person, but please know you we are grateful for your kindness and compassion.
Due to the abundance of individuals, businesses, civic organizations, schools and places of worship that have reached out, it is impossible to list all of you here. We do however want to recognize and thank each and every one of you. To do that, we have created a donor page that list all who have reached out through our development department or COVID-19 relief efforts in support of our caregivers during these difficult times. That page can be found at www.agh.care/thanks.
Please note that the donors listed on our website called our Foundation office directly or utilized our COVID-19 Relief Fund form. If you have donated to the hospital through a specific department or individual and do not see your name or business, please contact Caroline Phillips at (410) 641-9690. We want to be sure we acknowledge and thank you.
Again, I believe I speak for all of our AGH caregivers when I say we are absolutely humbled by the continued generosity we receive each and every day. It demonstrates the strength and resilience we have together as a community, and we are grateful to be a part of it.
Michael A. Franklin, FACHE, President & CEO
Atlantic General Hospital