It is imperative that the Delaware Legislature overrides the governor’s veto of HB 371. The bill will legalize cannabis for adults 21 and older and has overwhelming support from the citizens of Delaware; 61 percent of the populace, as well as three-fifths of the Delaware House of Representatives and the Delaware State Senate support this bill.
If our state had a voter referendum, this law would have already changed. By having this 10-year journey take all the steps necessary to pass such a law, the people did it without the benefit of voter initiative.
Gov. Carney’s decision to veto a bill that had the blessing of the people of Delaware is very telling. He based this decision on personal reasons, which were dismaying, as they were based on hypocritical notions. In his statement, he speaks of protecting the children, but HB 371 is for adults who wish to consume cannabis without fear of prosecution. In fact, in states that have legalized cannabis, teen consumption does not increase.
Gov. Carney stood with the citizens of Delaware in condemning the events in Liberty County, Ga., where a “pretextual” traffic stop of the Delaware State women’s lacrosse team was performed. We all watched the body-cam as the scope of the stop grew at the mention of marijuana. Justification was made for a vehicle search, and the results are traumatized law-abiding citizens from the drug trafficking net being cast wide.
This policy is the current policy of the Delaware State Police and all police departments in Delaware. Gov. John Carney ignores the violations of privacy rights and government intrusion to which “Stop and Sniff” subjects people right here in Delaware.
HB 371 would do more than just remove the $100 fine that comes with the 2015 decriminalization of cannabis. It would end unconstitutional civil asset forfeiture and stop unnecessary visits from social services. It would stop intrusive searches of vehicles and homes, at the mere smell of a product which has been proven safer than alcohol.
HB 371 would also eliminate the “aggravating circumstances” that negate decriminalization, such as transporting different strains in different containers. Since decriminalization, police contact with cannabis consumers has risen from approximately 4,800 to almost 6,000. Medical Marijuana Card holders are still being arrested for possession also.
It’s important to show our elected officials that democracy must prevail. A rally to override the veto will be held on June 7 at 12 p.m. at Legislative Hall. There will be speakers, including representatives and senators, who voted in favor of HB 371. This is our only recourse to show the legislators who voted “yes” originally to vote to override the veto also. We cannot wait until 2025 for the next governor. Lives are being ruined, and we are losing millions in sales of cannabis to New Jersey, daily. Contact Executive Director of DCAN Zoe Patchell at zoe@delawarecannabis.org.
John Sybert, Vice-President
Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network