Editor:
Delaware is home to nearly 220,000 Social Security beneficiaries. Of those receiving benefits, more than 20 percent rely on Social Security to provide 90 percent of their total household income. With all the economic changes and challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, it is clear we must maintain Social Security’s hard-earned benefit for millions of older Americans and their families.
I’m concerned because so far Social Security has been very good to me, but my millennial friends are not so sure it will be here for them in the future. Let’s be sure and take care of the funding cycle.
To win in 2020, candidates need to tell voters how they will protect the future of Social Security and must have a solution to keep Social Security strong. In fact, AARP recently wrote to President Trump asking him to explain his plan to replace Social Security funding.
And so, I encourage you to vote early and vote safe. AARP Delaware has a great voter guide at www.aarp.org/devotes where you can get information on mail-in and in-person voting.
Ted Spickler, AARP Advocate & Volunteer
Dagsboro