Editor:
A large number of long-term care facilities in the U.S. have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks, and as a recent article in the Delaware State News notes, Delaware’s own nursing homes aren’t exempt.
AARP Delaware is urging its leaders to protect older adults living in long-term care facilities. Here are some recommendations:
• Create a plan to ensure safe staffing levels in all facilities;
• Mandate notification of families regarding numbers of cases and deaths among residents and staff;
• Begin daily, public reporting of the names of nursing homes and assisted-living communities with numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths;
• Mandate facilitation of virtual visits between residents and their loved ones.
We are calling for the governor and the Secretary of Health to shed light on what is happening in our Delaware long-term care facilities, and to take swift and decisive action to ensure the health and safety of residents and staff.
Mary Louise Embrey, AARP Delaware Advocacy Volunteer
Bethany Beach