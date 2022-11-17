Editor:
The Scholarship Committee of the South Coastal Delaware AARP Chapter had a successful dine-and-donate and basket auction event on Nov. 9 at Fins Ale House and Raw Bar in Bethany Beach.
This event was made possible by the generosity of the following merchants: Bethany Diner, Blue Scoop, Candy Kitchen, China Star Restaurant, The Clayton Theatre, The Coastal Cottage, Common Ground Hospitality, CraZyLadyZ, Creative Concepts, The Cut Above Hair Gallery, Delaware Botanic Gardens, DiFebo’s Market, DiFebo’s Restaurant, Diva Nails and Spa, Eclectic, Fins Ale House and Raw Bar, Fisher’s Popcorn, Flutterby House at Vines Creek Nursery, Food Lion, G&E/Hocker’s Supermarkets, Giant Food, Japanesque, Jayne’s Reliable, Lighthouse Liquors, Lord’s Mercantile, Made by Hand International Co-op, Mateo’s Salsa Loco, Melissa’s Dinner & Lounge, Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, Millsboro Pizza Palace, Millville’s Pet Shop, Parsons Farms Produce, Patti’s Hallmark, Past & Present Gifts & Collectibles, Porto Pizza and Grill, Rippons Seafood, Salon on Central, Seaside Country Store, Sodel Concepts, Summer Salts Beach Grill, Sunkissed Tanning, Tidepool Toys & Games, Treasure Island Fashions, Turtle Beach Café, Twilley’s Willys, Twinings Lobster Shanty, West Line Liquors and Yellowfin’s Bar & Grill, as well as donations from AARP members.
The Scholarship Committee awarded $1,500 in scholarships to three students at Delaware Technical Community College for the upcoming spring semester. Two of the scholarships were given to two nursing students and one to a non-nursing student. Earlier in the year, two $1,000 scholarships were awarded to two Indian River High School students.
Ida Crist, Co-Chair
Scholarship Committee
South Coastal DE AARP