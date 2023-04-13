Editor:
Having all Medicare recipients eligible for free recommended vaccines is a much-needed preventative smart move. It is vitally important to make sure older adults are protected against serious illnesses like shingles, whooping cough and tetanus.
An AARP analysis found that just 45 percent of people 50+ with Medicare have had a shingles vaccine, even though it is recommended for everyone over age 50. For me personally, having taken advantage of the recommended vaccines has kept me free from illnesses and provides me with a “protective layer” as I age.
It is also great to see that Medicare can finally start negotiating with drug companies to bring down the prices of prescription drugs. Americans shouldn’t be forced to pay the highest prices in the world for our medication — and lower drug prices will save money for both taxpayers and seniors.
Seniors need trusted allies like AARP to keep fighting on their behalf. I’m grateful for everyone who had a hand in fighting for these reforms and am happy to see these efforts coming to fruition. Helping seniors get free vaccinations and also be able to afford the medication they need is greatly appreciated.
Mary Louise Embrey, AARP Advocate
Bethany Beach