Editor:
With tremendous support from the community, the Scholarship Committee of the South Coastal Delaware AARP Chapter had a successful dine-and-donate and basket auction event on Nov. 18 at Northeast Seafood Kitchen in Ocean View.
A big thank-you to all the merchants who supported our fund-raising efforts with their donations, including: Baker’s Hardware, Bethany Liquors, Candy Kitchen, The Clayton Theatre, The Coastal Cottage, County Bank, Crab Cake Factory, CraZy LadyZ, Creative Concepts Furniture, Cripple Creek Golf & Country Club, Delaware Botanic Gardens, Eclectic—Fenwick Island, Flutter By House, Giant Food, Good Earth Market, Hair Designs by Iris, Hocker’s Super Wash, Japanesque, Jayne’s Reliable, Kaan’s Bakery, Lighthouse Liquors, Made by Hand International Co-op, Northeast Seafood Kitchen, Off the Hook Restaurant Group, Parsons Farm Market, Patti’s Hallmark, Past & Present Gifts & Collectibles, Petals & Treasures Florists, Porto’s Restaurant & Pizza, Pottery Place—Fenwick Island, Salon on Central, Salted Rim, Seaside Country Store, Sunkissed Tanning, SoDel Concepts, Sweet Dispositions, Tide Pool Toys & Games, Treasure Island Fashions, Turtle Beach Café, West Line Liquors, Wild About Birds and Yellowfins Bar & Grill.
The Scholarship Committee gave $1,500 in scholarships to three students at Delaware Technical Community College for the upcoming spring semester. Two of the scholarships were given to two nursing students, and one to a non-nursing student. Earlier in the year, two $1,000 scholarships were awarded to two Indian River High School students.
Ida Crist, Co-chair
Scholarship Committee
South Coastal Delaware AARP Chapter